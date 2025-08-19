Warren Buffett Trims $4 Billion Apple Stake Despite Calling Tim Cook His Best Partner, Builds Record $344 Billion Cash Pile Instead

Warren Buffett is dialing back his favorite investment, selling a chunk of Apple Inc. AAPL stock while praising CEO Tim Cook and amassing the largest cash hoard in Berkshire Hathaway's history.

Buffett Cuts $4 Billion Apple Stake But Keeps It As Berkshire's Largest Holding

In its latest regulatory filing, Berkshire disclosed it sold about 20 million Apple shares in the second quarter of 2025, a stake worth roughly $4 billion at current prices.

The move reduces Berkshire's holdings by about 6.7%, leaving the company with around 280 million shares, still its largest single investment and nearly 40% of its stock portfolio.

Buffett has often hailed Apple as "probably the best business I know in the world," and lauded Cook's leadership at Berkshire's annual meeting earlier this year.

"Tim Cook has made Berkshire a lot more than I have made Berkshire," he said, drawing laughter from shareholders.

Berkshire Deploys Billions Into Health, Housing, Energy And More

Alongside the Apple trim, Berkshire purchased $1.6 billion in UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH stock, boosted its exposure to homebuilders D.R. Horton DHI and Lennar LEN and added positions in Nucor Corp. NUE, Chevron Corp. CVX, Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ and even an outdoor advertising company.

Meanwhile, Berkshire's cash balance swelled to an unprecedented $344 billion.

Buffett Praised Tim Cook For Driving Apple's Growth And Berkshire's Biggest Win

In May, at what was likely his final Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting as chairman, Buffett publicly praised Apple CEO Cook, calling him a key driver of Berkshire's financial success.

Buffett admitted he only tuned into Apple's earnings call, emphasizing its importance as Berkshire's largest holding, then worth $75 billion.

He told shareholders that Cook had made Berkshire "a lot more money" than he ever had himself, citing Apple's 680% stock surge since 2016.

Buffett also reflected on Steve Jobs' role in creating Apple, but credited Cook for its growth, noting Jobs made the right choice in naming him successor. Buffett, preparing to pass leadership to Greg Abel later in the year, underscored Cook's pivotal role in Apple's evolution.

Buffett's ‘Get Rich Slow' Advice Shared By Bezos And Chesky

In 2021, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky recalled a lunch with Buffett and Jeff Bezos at Sundance, where Bezos shared Buffett's advice.

When Bezos once asked why more people didn't copy Buffett's simple investment strategy, Buffett replied: "Because no one wants to get rich slow."

Price Action: Apple shares fell 0.30% to $230.89 and slipped another 0.14% in premarket trading on Tuesday at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

