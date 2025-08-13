Lockheed Expands F-16 Proposal With Philippine Research And Training Hub

Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT is expanding its industrial cooperation plan for the Philippines as part of its F-16 Block 70 fighter jet proposal, adding a partnership with Southern Methodist University to support digital innovation, intellectual property development, and workforce training.

The initiative will fund startups, government projects, and academic programs. A new research and training facility will be established to support local talent in designing and producing solutions for multiple industries.

Jess Koloini, Lockheed Martin's F-16 business development lead, said the effort will strengthen the Philippines' Self-Reliant Defense Posture and bolster its economy. Dr. Ben Zoghi, associate dean at SMU, said it will enhance academic and industrial capabilities, enabling the country to adopt advanced digital technologies.

Also Read: Lockheed Martin Scores $14 Billion Canada Win As Military Snubs EU Jets Despite 45% Cost Surge: Report

The program will use SMU's Center for Digital and Human-Augmented Manufacturing and Deason Innovation Gym to expand Philippine research in digital modeling, robotics, artificial intelligence, and immersive technologies. Filipino professionals will gain access to advanced equipment and resources to develop prototypes and new applications.

Strategic Defense And Trade Tensions

The expansion comes as India's defense procurement landscape faces scrutiny. Reports suggested that New Delhi paused discussions with U.S. defense firms, such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and General Dynamics, following the introduction of new U.S. tariffs—claims denied by India's defense ministry, which insisted that talks remained active. The 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, however, has put broader U.S.-India trade negotiations on hold until the dispute is resolved.

Related ETFs: iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR

Price Action: As of the last check on Wednesday, LMT shares were trading 0.65% higher at $434.38.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Pentagon Says Trump’s Golden Dome To Feature Satellite, Ground-Based Defenses — Elon Musk’s SpaceX May Miss Out

Photo: Shutterstock