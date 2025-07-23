July 23, 2025 11:06 AM 2 min read

Tesla Is Still Selling Glossy Future - GM Just Shipped 111% More EVs

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Even with shares down 12% this year, Tesla Inc. TSLA still carries an out-of-this-world price-to-earnings ratio of 189x. That's not just lofty—it's meme-level.

Tesla's Valuation Is Still From Another Planet

For context, Microsoft Corp MSFT and Amazon.com Inc AMZN sit around 39x and 37x (per Benzinga Pro data), while Toyota Motor Corp TM and General Motors Co GM trade at just 7 times earnings. Somehow, Tesla is still priced like it’s leading a future that hasn't quite arrived.

That future was easier to believe in back in 2020, when Tesla shares soared nearly 700% and the company truly dominated the EV narrative. But the landscape has shifted – and fast.

Read Also: Trump Just Hammered US Cars With Tariffs – Toyota Says Thanks

Competition Isn't Creeping—It's Sprinting

On Tuesday, GM reported that its electric vehicle sales surged 111% year-over-year in the second quarter. Sure, it's off a smaller base, but the trajectory is undeniable.

Meanwhile, Tesla's own second-quarter vehicle sales fell 14%. In a market that once gave Tesla credit for being the only EV in town, that's a glaring reversal.

GM isn't the only challenger. Chinese automakers are rapidly scaling up production and expanding their global reach, offering more affordable alternatives with comparable technology. Tesla no longer feels like a monopoly. It feels like a frontrunner being caught from all sides.

Can Hype Still Outrun The Numbers?

Elon Musk is still Elon Musk—and few CEOs can spin a narrative quite like him. He's teased robotaxis, humanoid robots, and full autonomy as Tesla's next growth engine. But with each sales miss, the pressure mounts to deliver something—anything—that justifies the valuation.

Tesla's earnings call on Wednesday may offer another round of ambitious promises. But this time, with competitors closing in and fundamentals weakening, even the meme premium may need a reality check.

For now, Tesla is still trading like it's 2020. The rest of the EV world, however, is firmly in 2025.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 0.31% at $333.13 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

GM Logo
GMGeneral Motors Co
$51.024.36%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
38.90
Growth
64.81
Quality
78.38
Value
93.17
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$333.810.51%
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$227.920.20%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$502.41-0.57%
TM Logo
TMToyota Motor Corp
$192.5313.3%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved