BYD Beats Tesla In Europe: Never Been 'Such A Product Offensive Done'

Electric vehicle company BYD Co. BYDDYBYDDF has surpassed Tesla Inc TSLA in Europe and the trend may continue with multiple new vehicle launches.

What Happened: In recent months, BYD has overtaken Tesla in unit sales in Europe, a move that could be two-fold, from new vehicle launches by BYD and declining demand for Tesla.

In terms of new vehicle launches, BYD may only be getting started, according to a report from Electrek.

BYD plans to release new vehicles faster than any other automotive company in Europe. This includes launching the Dolphin Surf EV that starts at less than $25,000 in the region, becoming one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the area.

BYD Special Advisor for Europe Alfredo Altavilla highlighted the Dolphin Surf being one of the company's missing pieces as it looks to compete with the cheapest EVs in the region.

"We have been launching six cars in less than a year," Altavilla said. "We are covering all of the most important segments of the European car market."

Not all of BYD's new vehicles are low-cost models, with some of the company's new launches are under the Denza Yangwang brand, which is BYD's luxury unit.

"I have zero problem in saying I don't think there has ever been such a product offensive done in Europe as the one BYD is doing," Altavilla added.

Altavilla said the team is getting together after the summer break and will have more reveals before the end of the year.

Why It's Important: BYD is outselling Tesla in Europe and in 2024 beat Tesla in global EV sales for the first time. As new models are released, that momentum could continue.

BYD will begin production on a new manufacturing plant in Hungary by the end of 2025, which will boost production in the region and allow for more customization.

"As we go forward into 2026, more and more of the BYD line-up will be specific to this region," Altavilla said.

BYD could more than double its sales in Europe this year to around 186,000, according to S&P Global Mobility. In four more years, the sales could double again to 400,000 in Europe.

BYD Price Action: BYD stock (BYDDY) closed Wednesday down 2.28% at $98.56 versus a 52-week trading range of $52.50 to $120.30. BYD stock is up 48% year-to-date in 2025.

