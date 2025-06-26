TSLA's Robotaxi Could Disrupt Auto Industry, Says Piper Sandler, Contrasts Goldman's Cautious View: 'Tesla Will Likely Win'

Investment firm Piper Sandler says that Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Robotaxi launch could disrupt the auto industry.

What Happened: The firm reiterated its bullish views on Tesla stock, citing the company's work in self-driving software, Yahoo Finance reported on Wednesday.

"Tesla is still the most transformative company in autos. Over time, Tesla will likely win.” Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter said.

The investment firm also said that as self-driving technology grows, the auto industry could face disruption in the form of lower volumes sold, more fleet utilization and a move to "service-based revenue models," the report said, which could lead to Tesla gaining ground.

Why It Matters: The bullish stance from Piper Sandler is in contrast to investment bank Goldman Sachs' views, as analysts for the firm maintained that the company's Robotaxi growth will be slow in the near term, citing delays to FSD availability, among other factors.

Analysts are also raising concerns about the company’s Robotaxi plans, with Future Fund LLC's managing director, Gary Black, slamming the "lack of constructive feedback" on the Robotaxi launch for Tesla, which he said was still lagging in supervised autonomy.

Besides analysts, regulators are also scrutinizing the EV giant's rollout as the NHTSA said it was investigating and reviewing incidents of traffic violations committed by the Robotaxis during the Austin launch.

