August 15, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In UMB Financial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

UMB Financial UMBF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.65%. Currently, UMB Financial has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion.

Buying $100 In UMBF: If an investor had bought $100 of UMBF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $214.22 today based on a price of $115.08 for UMBF at the time of writing.

UMB Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UMBF Logo
UMBFUMB Financial Corp
$115.08-1.69%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
71.98
Growth
72.83
Quality
74.92
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved