Trump's $1 Trillion Defense Budget Meets $1 AI Access: Sam Altman And ChatGPT Land U.S. Government Partnership

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has secured a new partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration that will give federal agencies access to the company's leading frontier models through ChatGPT Enterprise for $1 per agency for the next year, according to an OpenAI announcement.

The initiative, described as a core pillar of President Donald Trump's AI Action Plan, will provide federal employees with secure access to ChatGPT Enterprise and new training resources, OpenAI says, as well as additional advanced features during a 60-day introductory period.

Historic Federal AI Partnership Focused on Productivity and Training

Under the agreement, participating executive branch agencies can use OpenAI's most capable models through ChatGPT Enterprise for $1 yearly. According to OpenAI, the program is designed to help government workers allocate more time to public service priorities and less time to administrative tasks.

OpenAI will also work with partners Slalom and Boston Consulting Group to support secure deployment and provide agency-specific training.

Security safeguards are a key component of the rollout. OpenAI says that ChatGPT Enterprise does not use business data, including inputs or outputs, to train its models, and these same protections will apply to federal use.

OpenAI for Government Broadens AI Access Beyond the GSA Deal

The agreement is the first major initiative for the company under OpenAI for Government, a program designed to deliver advanced AI tools to public servants nationwide. The umbrella program consolidates OpenAI's existing federal, state, and local partnerships, including collaborations with the U.S. National Labs, Air Force Research Laboratory, NASA, National Institutes of Health, and the Treasury.

Through OpenAI for Government, the company will offer secure and compliant access to its most capable models, limited custom models for national security applications, and hands-on support for integration into agency workflows.

The first pilot under this program will be with the Department of Defense's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office under a contract with a $200 million ceiling, OpenAI says. The work will explore how frontier AI can improve administrative operations, healthcare access for service members, program data analysis, and proactive cyber defense, all within the company's usage policies.

Early Results Show Significant Time Savings for Public Servants

OpenAI cited results from state-level pilot programs to demonstrate the technology's impact on productivity. Pennsylvania state employees saved an average of 95 minutes per day on routine tasks when using ChatGPT. In North Carolina, 85% of participants in a Department of State Treasurer pilot reported a positive experience with ChatGPT.

At the federal level, OpenAI models are already in use at Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore, and Sandia national laboratories to accelerate scientific research, strengthen national security readiness, and drive public sector innovation.

AI Integration Expands Across Federal Agencies

The Trump administration's interest in AI predates the OpenAI-GSA deal announcement. Earlier this year, Altman joined Trump at the White House to announce Stargate, a massive data center initiative designed to strengthen U.S. AI infrastructure. In May, Altman and other AI executives accompanied the president to the Middle East to promote deals aligned with U.S. foreign policy goals.

While agencies hold vast datasets that could enhance AI systems, OpenAI has confirmed that interactions with federal employees will not be used for model training, addressing potential privacy concerns.

