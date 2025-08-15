$100 Invested In Texas Roadhouse 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Texas Roadhouse TXRH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.59%. Currently, Texas Roadhouse has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion.

Buying $100 In TXRH: If an investor had bought $100 of TXRH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $452.34 today based on a price of $172.84 for TXRH at the time of writing.

Texas Roadhouse's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.