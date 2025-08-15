Here's How Much $100 Invested In Baidu 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Baidu BIDU has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 8.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.69%. Currently, Baidu has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion.

Buying $100 In BIDU: If an investor had bought $100 of BIDU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,472.14 today based on a price of $89.85 for BIDU at the time of writing.

Baidu's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

