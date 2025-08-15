$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

GameStop GME has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 66.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 80.34%. Currently, GameStop has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion.

Buying $1000 In GME: If an investor had bought $1000 of GME stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $19,818.57 today based on a price of $22.91 for GME at the time of writing.

GameStop's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.