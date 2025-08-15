August 15, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In US Foods Hldg 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

US Foods Hldg USFD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.95%. Currently, US Foods Hldg has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In USFD: If an investor had bought $1000 of USFD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,132.95 today based on a price of $76.35 for USFD at the time of writing.

US Foods Hldg's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

