Gary Black Calls Out 'Lack Of Constructive Feedback' On Tesla's Robotaxi Launch

Future Fund LLC's managing director, Gary Black, has slammed the lack of constructive feedback for Tesla Inc.'s TSLA Austin Robotaxi launch on Sunday.

What Happened: The investor took to social media platform X to express his disappointment on Tuesday.

Quoting a post that criticized Tesla's limited Robotaxi rollout in Austin, Black said that there was a "stunning" lack of constructive criticism for the event on X. It's worth noting that Elon Musk owns X, formerly Twitter, following October 2022's $44 billion acquisition of the platform by the Tesla CEO.

"I believe Tesla can resolve all of these issues but to suggest TSLA Robotaxi is years ahead of Waymo or Zoox or autonomous options Uber can offer with its partners on the Uber platform is nonsense," Black said in the post.

Why It Matters: The investor's criticism comes as the Robotaxi launch is under the scrutiny of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over possible traffic violations committed by the Robotaxis during Sunday's launch.

The regulator said it was reviewing the incidents after footage emerged of a Robotaxi speeding, as well as driving in the wrong lane during a separate incident at the launch.

Meanwhile, in a different inquiry into the company's Full Self-Driving or FSD tech's viability in poor weather conditions, Tesla has invoked a federal law, which bars the NHTSA from making the EV giant's responses public due to confidentiality.

Tesla said that it has invoked the law to prevent any sensitive information about FSD from being out in public and used by competitors to improve their autonomous driving tech.

However, the EV giant is also facing a wrongful death lawsuit over a 2024 crash involving a Model S, which the plaintiffs of the case say has a "defective and unreasonable dangerous" design.

