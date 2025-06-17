Nvidia To Appear At China's Top Supply Chain Expo Despite Escalating US-China Chip War: Beijing Calls Participation 'A Vote Of Confidence'

China announced Tuesday that Nvidia Corp. NVDA will attend its flagship China International Supply Chain Expo for the first time in July, marking a significant development as U.S.-China tech tensions reach new heights over semiconductor trade restrictions.

What Happened: Yu Jianlong, deputy director of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, called the participation of over 100 U.S. and European exhibitors a “vote of confidence” in China’s supply chain amid a “complex and volatile” global trade landscape, reported the South China Morning Post.

The artificial intelligence chipmaker’s Beijing appearance comes despite escalating export controls that cost Nvidia $2.5 billion in first-quarter revenue. CEO Jensen Huang recently said that the company no longer includes China in revenue forecasts, stating, “I’m not counting on it, but if it happens, then it will be a great bonus.”

Why It Matters: The timing highlights mounting pressure on China’s semiconductor independence. Chinese automakers, including BYD Co Ltd BYDDY BYDDF, Geely Automobile Holdings GELYF, and Li Auto Inc. LI are accelerating plans to eliminate foreign chips by 2027, targeting 100% domestic semiconductor supply chains.

This represents a dramatic shift from Beijing’s previous 25% domestic chip usage goal for this year. Major automakers currently rely heavily on Nvidia’s AI processors for autonomous driving and Qualcomm Inc.‘s QCOM smart cockpit solutions.

Washington’s export controls have blocked Nvidia’s China-specific H20 AI chip shipments, requiring special licenses.

The restrictions aim to limit China’s access to advanced semiconductor technology critical for AI development and military applications.

