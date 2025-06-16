Lockheed Martin's F-35 Jets Spark Outcry In Madison As Pentagon Rejects $18 Million Noise Mitigation Grant

The Pentagon has denied Wisconsin’s $18 million grant application for noise mitigation funding to address F-35 fighter jet noise affecting Madison residents, while simultaneously cutting Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT aircraft orders in half amid broader defense budget reductions.

What Happened: Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) expressed disappointment over the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation’s decision to reject Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs’ funding request.

The grant would have provided sound insulation for over 160 homes near Truax Field, along with new windows and HVAC systems for residents impacted by elevated noise levels from F-35 operations.

Since F-35 deployment at Truax Field began in 2020, Pocan’s office has documented consistent resident complaints about noise levels and concerns over potential property damage and health impacts.

The congressman secured $50 million in fiscal 2021 appropriations for the Noise Mitigation Community Partnership Program specifically to address these Madison-area concerns.

Why It Matters: The grant denial coincides with Pentagon budget cuts that have significantly impacted Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth‘s directive mandates 8% annual spending reductions over five years, leading to the Air Force’s F-35A request being slashed from 48 to 24 aircraft for fiscal 2026.

Congressional procurement documents show the Air Force will request $3.5 billion for F-35 purchases plus $531 million for advance procurement, down from previous projections. The Navy’s request dropped to 12 carrier variants from 17, while Marine Corps orders fell by two aircraft.

Pocan has requested detailed explanations for the grant denial and demanded that Pentagon officials visit Madison to meet directly with affected residents.

LMT gained 2.33% during Thursday's regular session. According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, the stock shows modest strength in momentum, growth, and quality factors. However, it scores poorly on valuation and exhibits a negative price trend over the short to long term. See the full stock breakdown here.

