June 17, 2025 12:21 AM 2 min read

Trump Exits G7 Summit Early Citing 'Obvious Reasons' Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict: Gold, Oil ETFs Spike In After-Hours Trading

President Donald Trump cut short his Group of Seven summit attendance in Canada’s Kananaskis, citing escalating Iran-Israel hostilities that demanded immediate attention in Washington.

What Happened: “I have to be back early for obvious reasons,” Trump said on Monday before departing after dinner.

The president’s early exit coincided with significant market volatility as safe-haven assets surged. Gold futures climbed to approximately $3,390 per ounce Monday, gaining 0.09% amid Middle East tensions.

WTI crude oil futures rose to around $72.8 per barrel as Israel vowed continued strikes against Iran, raising concerns about potential energy supply disruptions.

Why It Matters: Gold ETFs demonstrated strong after-hours performance. SPDR Gold Shares GLD gained 0.55% to $313.48 after closing down 1.43%. iShares Gold Trust IAU added 0.36% after hours, while SPDR Gold MiniShares GLDM rose 0.51%.

Oil-related ETFs showed even stronger momentum. United States Oil Fund USO surged 2.66% after hours to $80.68 following a 2.03% regular session decline. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil UCO jumped 3.30% after hours, recovering from earlier losses.

The president previously posted on Truth Social, urging Tehran’s residents to “immediately evacuate” without elaboration.

