Rubrik Teams Up With AMD To Power AI-Ready, Cost-Effective Cloud Security Solutions

Rubrik RBRK announced on Tuesday that it is integrating Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s AMD EPYC processors into its data security platform.

AMD EPYC processors will enable Rubrik to deliver cost-effective, power-efficient, and AI-ready solutions for enterprise customers while expanding deployment options in cloud environments.

This move reflects a broader trend in enterprise computing, where organizations are transitioning from on-premises to hybrid cloud environments and increasingly adopting AI-powered solutions, the company said. Rubrik’s 2025 State of Data Security report indicates that 90% of IT leaders manage distributed hybrid environments.

Also Read: Nvidia’s 20-Year AI Bet Creates ‘Unassailable’ Moat, Warns Ex-AMD Engineer

Arvind Nithrakashyap, Rubrik’s co-founder and CTO, highlighted the importance of the transition to hybrid environments and the clear advantages of AMD technology in performance efficiency.

Derek Dicker, Corporate Vice President, Enterprise and HPC Business at AMD, emphasized the exceptional performance and energy efficiency of AMD EPYC processors in meeting data security demands and reducing environmental impact.

In order to meet growing customer demand for lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) without compromising performance or security, Rubrik is building on a relationship that began in 2018 with the E1000 appliance and currently includes nearly 50% of Cloud Native Protection being run on AMD instances in Amazon.Com Inc. AMZN AWS, Microsoft Corp. MSFT Azure and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL GCP with more support continuously being added.

Rubrik is now planning to significantly expand AMD EPYC processor availability across its third-party hardware ecosystem, with solutions currently available on Dell Technologies DELL and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE platforms and a Cisco Systems CSCO-based solution launching in the coming quarter.

Rubrik has two cloud offerings – Cloud Native Protection and Rubrik Cloud Cluster. Today, ~50% of Cloud Native Protection runs on AWS, Azure, and GCP AMD instances. Rubrik is adding AMD instance support to Rubrik Cloud Cluster in AWS, Azure, GCP and OCI by the end of July.

Rubrik’s move reflects continued demand for AMD despite Nvidia Corp’s NVDA dominance.

Even in a market largely dominated by NVIDIA’s AI accelerator solutions, analyst Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities maintains a favorable perspective on AMD, highlighting its significant server and PC CPU market share gains, alongside promising growth in AI with new rack-scale pipelines and substantial Middle East contracts.

This indicates a strong and growing demand for AMD’s compute capabilities, which Rubrik is strategically leveraging to deliver versatile, cost-effective, and AI-ready cloud security offerings, catering to a diverse range of enterprise customers seeking performance without compromise.

Price Actions: AMD stock is trading higher by 2.46% to $117.45 at last check Tuesday. RBRK is down 0.62%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock