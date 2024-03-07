Electric Pickups Are Getting Solar-Powered Accessories This Summer

Loading... Loading...

This week, Ford Motor F delivered some much-needed good news on the EV front after beginning the year by announcing it is scaling down its EV ambitions. Ford reported that its EV sales expanded across the board in February with sales of its electric F-150 pickup, the Lightning, almost doubling.

Even the EV king, Tesla Inc TSLA, acknowledged having difficulties in mass-producing its Cybertruck, after already having a hard time to bring it to the road. Moreover, the first EV maker to bring the electric truck to life, Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN projected a year without production growth. Beating Tesla by being the first to deliver the world’s first electric pickup isn’t enough as Rivian needs a home run. Rivian is betting its success on a more affordable SUV. Rivian will be revealing its R2 SUV at an event in California today. According to the critics, a more affordable EV will either fuel Rivian to join the big EV league or potentially be the beginning of its end.

Also this week, Electrek reported that Nissan NSANY is reportedly in talks with EV maker Fisker to partner on electric pickups, but neither Nissan nor Fisker commented on the news that was first announced by Reuters, citing an unnamed source. The deal would certainly be a win-win for both Nissan and Fisker, with Fisker getting the cash-injection it desperately needs and Nissan gaining a window to boost its EV lineup with a pickup.

The above examples are merely a reflection of the complexities that come with developing electric pickups. But, as the technology continues to evolve, so does the EV evolution. Worksport Ltd. WKSP,specialized in truck beds and clean energy-powered automotive accessories, just revealed its revolutionary pickup power accessories, will be released this summer.

A power duo that holds great promise for electric pickups.

This summer, Worksport will be releasing its SOLIS solar-powered tonneau cover and portable battery system COR, the latter even being independent of pickups.

The solar cover is expected to be available for major brands such as Ford, General Motors Company GM and the Hyundai Motor Company HYMTF. Moreover, as Tesla succeeds in mass producing its electrc pickup, even the Cybertruck would become an ideal candidate for the Worksport SOLIS and COR power duo.

The prototypes of the SOLIS cover that are currently in development will be tested on Hyundai, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis pickups, among other brands. Worksport's existing hard-folding covers are compatible with Ford pickups, RAM and Jeep from Stellantis, GMC and Chevrolet brands from General Motors, as well as Nissan and Toyota pickups. But with the COR that offers power-on-the-go without even needing a pickup, Worksport will be expanding its addressable market beyond 60 million pickup truck owners to a global market of consumer electronics. With its revolutionary add-on power accessories, Worksport will be providing an unparalleled off-grid solution to pickup drivers, as well as to all those who enjoy camping, remote work, sports and pretty much any outdoor activity.

2023 was undoubtedly the year of electric pickups. Rivian kicked off the new pickup era with the R1T, then the America’s best-selling Ford F-150 pickup got its electric sibling and Tesla’s long awaited Cybertruck finally hit the road after many delays. But even the mighty Tesla still has challenges ahead in order to ramp up its production. Undoubtedly, more electric pickups are coming and although some could perish in the meantime, a revolutionary solar-powered tonneau cover and portable battery system are coming this summer.

