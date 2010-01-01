Upwallstreet

Levi&#39;s Results Warn That Grinch Could Actually Steal Christmas This Year
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) reported muted third quarter earnings while slashing its annual outlook again after already cutting its full year profit guidance three months ago.
Detroit Automakers Are Bracing For A Lengthy Struggle
UAW’s strike against General Motors (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and Chrysler-parent Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is now in its 20th day.
US and UK Regulators Are Going After Amazon And Microsoft
On September 26th, the Federal Trade Commission went into action to stop the monopoly power of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) by filing a long-awaited antitrust suit. The case was filed in conjunction with seventeen states, accusing the e-commerce titan of using its online retail dominance to suppress competition. 
Mainz Biomed Continues To Transform Early Cancer Detection Across The Globe
While Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) are making great progress in cancer treatments, the importance of early detection in combating this disease cannot be overstated.
UAW Strike Overshadows Strong Q3 Deliveries
On Monday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported its vehicle deliveries slowed down during the third quarter, raising concerns about flagging demand.
Layoffs Are Still In The Air
Earnings-wise, this a will be a quiet one before the next earnings season kicks off in mid-October.
The UAW Strike Is Yet Another Sign Of Changing Times For Automakers
On Monday, General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor (NYSE: F) revealed they will be laying off 500 workers from four of their Midwestern facilities as yet another consequence of the unprecedented UAW strike that kicked off on September 15th.
Accenture&#39;s Earnings Beat Gets Overshadowed By Pressured IT Spending
Last Thursday, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is the latest from the IT sector to flag the industry pressures as its latest quarter revenue came short of expectations.
Tesla Remains A Moving Target But The Competitive EV Landscape Is Also Evolving
The EV market, at least in the U.S., is still the playground of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) with other automakers playing by the EV king’s rules. Yet, Tesla is basically selling only four EVs with the eagerly anticipated Cybertruck yet to have its debut by the end of the year.
Nike&#39;s Self-Confidence Remains Intact Despite A Rare Revenue Miss
On Thursday, Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported fiscal first-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street’s revenue expectations for the first time in two years while beating earnings and gross margin expectations.
Costco Continues To Do It Its Own Way
On Tuesday, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) topped quarterly earnings expectation despite a persistent weakness in sales.
Micron&#39;s Loss Guidance Overshadows Better-Than-Expected Results
On Wednesday, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) guided for a wider than expected first-quarter loss that triggered concerns of a sluggish recovery in data centers market, causing its shares to drop 2.4%.
Hollywood Writers Won But Hollywood Still Can&#39;t Go Back To Normal
Hollywood writers have ended their strike in the early hours on Wednesday morning as they made a deal with The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), who is representing the interests of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:
Mainz Biomed To Present The Power Of mRNA That Promises To Revolutionize Medicine
Pharma companies across the globe, including Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), are harnessing the potential of mRNA which is creating plenty of space for scientific improvement in the fight against pathogens.
Nissan Walks Its EV Talk
Until recently, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rivals were mostly all about the EV talk, but Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) is among the first to walk its EV talk.
Amazon Goes All In For Its AI Creation
The e-commerce and cloud titan, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) just revealed it had placed a big bet on AI development by investing $4 billion in AI company Anthropic, which makes chatbots that rival Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)-backed&
UAW Strike Expansion Did Not Target Pickup Production But Dealerships
On Friday, the United Auto Workers union announced it is expanding its strike against General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) while significant progress has been made in negotiations with Ford Motor (NYSE:
AI To Revolutionize Clinical Trials And Diagnostics
With the help of technology, the pharmaceutical industry is gaining new insights that are fueling the development of next generation of drugs while also speeding up clinical trials and improving diagnostics.
Tesla And Toyota Could Emerge As Winners Of The Unprecedented UAW Strike
The UAW is threatening to launch additional strikes if agreements with Stellantis N.V.
FedEx Ground Unexpectedly Stands Out Ahead Of The Holiday Season
On Wednesday, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) delivered a positive earnings surprise as it poached customers from its rival United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) and took advantage of the demise of the Yellow Corporation (OTC:

