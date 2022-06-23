10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday: Alcoa, Travelers And More

- Morgan Stanley cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB price target from $113 to $94. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares fell 1.7% to $82.36 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lowered Invitation Homes Inc. INVH price target from $47 to $40. Invitation Homes shares fell 0.2% to $34.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut the price target on Athira Pharma, Inc. ATHA from $32 to $3. Athira Pharma shares fell 1.4% to $2.81 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target on Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT from $16 to $9. Benefitfocus shares fell 2.2% to $8.39 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC price target from $400 to $340. Paycom Software shares gained 0.4% to close at $273.17 on Wednesday.
- Wolfe Research lowered The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV price target from $185 to $156. Travelers Companies shares rose 0.3% to close at $163.15 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan raised Funko, Inc. FNKO price target from $25 to $28. Funko shares rose 4.9% to $22.03 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut the price target for Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY from $225 to $205. Paylocity Holding shares rose 2.7% to close at $168.28 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered price target for Alcoa Corporation AA from $96 to $55. Alcoa shares rose 1.1% to $49.44 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital cut the price target on Leslie's, Inc. LESL from $26 to $16. Leslie's shares fell 2.3% to $14.39 in pre-market trading.
