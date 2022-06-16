9 Stocks That Moved After 'Fast Money Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned.

The information can be collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

RH RH: Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management sold his position in RH as the stock is down more than 17% in the last five trading sessions.

Roblox Corp RBLX: Brown sold shares of Roblox after the stock shed more than 14% of its value in one trading session.

Unusual options:

Transocean LTD RIG

Synchrony Financial SYF

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD