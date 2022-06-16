ñol

9 Stocks That Moved After 'Fast Money Halftime Report'

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 16, 2022 2:31 PM | 1 min read
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned.

The information can be collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

RH RHJosh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management sold his position in RH as the stock is down more than 17% in the last five trading sessions.

Roblox Corp RBLX: Brown sold shares of Roblox after the stock shed more than 14% of its value in one trading session.

Unusual options:
Transocean LTD RIG
Synchrony Financial SYF
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD

Final trades:
Costco Wholesale Corporation COST
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM
Constellation Brands, Inc., Class A STZ
United States Steel Corporation X

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AJ ListsJosh BrownlisticlelisticlesRitholtz ManagementPenny StocksMediaTrading IdeasGeneral