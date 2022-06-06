10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Citigroup cut PVH Corp. PVH price target from $94 to $73. PVH shares fell 0.7% to close at $71.96 on Friday.

price target from $94 to $73. PVH shares fell 0.7% to close at $71.96 on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced JOANN Inc. JOAN price target from $11 to $6. JOANN shares fell 0.8% to $6.31 in pre-market trading.

price target from $11 to $6. JOANN shares fell 0.8% to $6.31 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. TPTX from $161 to $76. Turning Point Therapeutics shares fell 0.8% to $74.00 in pre-market trading.

from $161 to $76. Turning Point Therapeutics shares fell 0.8% to $74.00 in pre-market trading. Barclays lowered RH RH price target from $528 to $400. RH shares rose 0.5% to $306.00 in pre-market trading.

price target from $528 to $400. RH shares rose 0.5% to $306.00 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. reduced the price target on Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT from $14 to $4. Bit Digital shares rose 6.7% to $1.75 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Insiders Buy Around $10M Of 3 Stocks

Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD price target from $195 to $215. CrowdStrike shares rose 4.3% to $168.99 in pre-market trading.

price target from $195 to $215. CrowdStrike shares rose 4.3% to $168.99 in pre-market trading. Needham cut price target for Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO from $10 to $5. Mereo BioPharma shares rose 0.9% to $0.5750 in pre-market trading.

from $10 to $5. Mereo BioPharma shares rose 0.9% to $0.5750 in pre-market trading. RBC Capital raised ResMed Inc. RMD price target from $233 to $244. ResMed shares fell 1.4% to close at $208.31 on Friday.

price target from $233 to $244. ResMed shares fell 1.4% to close at $208.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Lincoln National Corporation LNC from $78 to $60. Lincoln National shares rose 1.3% to $56.40 in pre-market trading.

from $78 to $60. Lincoln National shares rose 1.3% to $56.40 in pre-market trading. SVB Leerink raised the price target on Seagen Inc. SGEN from $155 to $159. Seagen shares slipped 0.1% to $139.92 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .