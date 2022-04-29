What Was Your 'A-Ha' Moment In The Markets?

Much like that high school chemistry class where you suddenly realized mass is not conserved in a chemical reaction or the Bunsen burner is probably not the best way to light a cigarette, the stock and crypto markets also have those “a-ha” moments.

And no, we don’t mean playing A-ha, the ‘80s band from Norway, when you have it.

What we’re talking about is that moment when you get it — such as options trading, for example.

Benzinga turned to its Zinger Nation on Benzinga Pro and Twitter Inc. TWTR to ask, “What was your biggest ‘Aha!” moment in the stock market?”

Of course, the answers were varied.

Benzinga Pro Users Share Their A-Ha Moments: On Benzinga Pro, @Angel (Gijoe) said “It’s not an ‘aha’ moment but I personally been expecting a ‘crash’ for a while, and planed [sic] for it. $SPY to $350 is ok. $SPY to $250 and that would be a 'wowowoaha moment for me.” (SPY is the ticker for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust that trades on NYSE ARCA.)

For WDWchristopher, a-ha is having a moment today: “When I covered that $MSFT short, I added onto a ATM $SPY put spread today’s exp which I carried from yesterday.” (MSFT is the ticker for Microsoft Corporation that trades on NASDAQ.)

Twitter Users Name-Check Plug Power, Tesla, Tilt: Over at Twitter, while the SHIB Army had its usual say — for the uninitiated, it is the fans of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD whose Twitter expressions of devotion for the crypto are unrivaled — others managed to squeeze in their a-ha moments.

Many respondents just named tickers: @wind4me checked in with Plug Power Inc PLUG, Tesla Inc TSLA and Tilt Holdings TLLTF, while @RyderSecurities just wrote Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC, which is known for being the best-performing SPAC of 2021 and is planning to take Trump Media & Technology Group public.

Personal opinions also abounded: @chudiddy wrote, “That its all manipulated,” and @Jgoodman013 stated, “Positional Analysis.”

There was even some call and response with @liathetrader saying “Aha, things can go much lower than I thought..” followed by a Sir Isaac Newton-esque comment by @bacon8tr, “What goes up eventually goes back down.”

In between that there was @LakersToxico who mentioned, “That the stock market doesn’t wait for you…. lol. If you feel you’re going to get IN on a stock anyways, just it when you get the feeling. Don’t be lazy and decide to get in later or in a day or 2…. (GameStop).”

GameStop Corp. GME saw its stock take off in 2021 when it was part of the WallStreetsBets meme stock craze.

The Last Word: And then there are those who remind us of the risk. @iHomeHuntCom wrote, “No matter how great a company is or no matter that they consistently post earnings beats and market growth share, $OGI. MM’s and short sellers still have the ability to crush a stock solo for personal gain and greed.” OGI is the ticker for OrganiGram Holdings Inc, trading on NASDAQ.

And finally, @MichaelNaussCMT concluded, “Risk management is everything. Not just important but Everything!”

A-ha!