10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

SVB Leerink cut the price target on TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. TCRR from $7 to $3. TCR2 Therapeutics shares rose 16% to close at $3.19 on Tuesday.

from $7 to $3. TCR2 Therapeutics shares rose 16% to close at $3.19 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Adobe Inc. ADBE price target from $660 to $575. Adobe shares fell 3.3% to $451.00 in pre-market trading.

price target from $660 to $575. Adobe shares fell 3.3% to $451.00 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler cut the price target on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ALGS from $15 to $4. Aligos Therapeutics shares rose 2.8% to $2.98 in pre-market trading.

from $15 to $4. Aligos Therapeutics shares rose 2.8% to $2.98 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley cut the price target for NIO Inc. NIO from $66 to $34. NIO shares fell 0.6% to $21.64 in pre-market trading.

from $66 to $34. NIO shares fell 0.6% to $21.64 in pre-market trading. Guggenheim cut Poshmark, Inc. POSH price target from $22 to $13. Poshmark shares fell 9.8% to $12.48 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: ZoomInfo And 2 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Stifel raised the price target on Vail Resorts, Inc. MTN from $262 to $274. Vail Resorts shares rose 0.2% to close at $263.44 on Tuesday.

from $262 to $274. Vail Resorts shares rose 0.2% to close at $263.44 on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted the price target for AAR Corp. AIR from $53 to $58. AAR shares fell 0.4% to $46.71 in pre-market trading.

from $53 to $58. AAR shares fell 0.4% to $46.71 in pre-market trading. Mizuho cut Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX price target from $110 to $105. Seagate shares fell 0.7% to $93.00 in pre-market trading.

price target from $110 to $105. Seagate shares fell 0.7% to $93.00 in pre-market trading. Raymond James boosted Laredo Petroleum, Inc. LPI price target from $85 to $100. Laredo Petroleum shares rose 2.1% to $73.89 in pre-market trading.

price target from $85 to $100. Laredo Petroleum shares rose 2.1% to $73.89 in pre-market trading. Wedbush cut Wingstop Inc. WING price target from $195 to $165. Wingstop shares fell 2.6% to $115.00 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .