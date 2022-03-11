10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Needham cut the price target on OppFi Inc. OPFI from $10 to $4.5. OppFi shares rose 5.3% to $3.20 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lowered DocuSign, Inc. DOCU price target from $137 to $114. DocuSign shares fell 17.7% to $77.25 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC cut the price target on JD.com, Inc. JD from $100 to $91. JD.com shares gained 2.7% to $53.94 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Exelon Corporation EXC from $43 to $46. Exelon shares rose 1.8% to $44.37 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered Oracle Corporation ORCL price target from $100 to $70. Oracle shares fell 2.7% to $74.59 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target on MarketWise, Inc. MKTW from $11 to $5.5. MarketWise shares rose 3% to close at $4.74 on Thursday.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Guess', Inc. GES from $27 to $23. Guess' shares gained 3.2% to close at $18.69 on Thursday.
- Keybanc cut Latham Group, Inc. SWIM price target from $27 to $21. Latham Group shares gained 11.6% to close at $16.10 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler reduced eBay Inc. EBAY price target from $73 to $68. eBay shares fell 1.3% to close at $52.36 on Thursday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. GMTX price target from $5 to $2. Gemini Therapeutics shares fell 3.9% to close at $1.49 on Thursday.
