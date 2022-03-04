10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL from $288 to $235. Burlington Stores shares fell 13% to close at $203.12 on Thursday.
- Raymond James cut Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS price target from $35 to $30. Tecnoglass shares fell 0.5% to $21.88 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target on Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL from $120 to $125. Marvell Technology shares dropped 2.3% to $63.71 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ from $80 to $70. BJ's Wholesale Club shares fell 1% to $56.60 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan lowered Sea Limited SE price target from $250 to $105. Sea shares fell 6% to $103.50 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan raised the price target on The Gap, Inc. GPS from $17 to $20. Gap shares rose 7.4% to $15.31 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho boosted the price target for Broadcom Inc. AVGO from $665 to $700. Broadcom shares rose 3.5% to $599.00 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY price target from $125 to $130. Best Buy shares fell 2.1% to $107.84 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson raised CarGurus, Inc. CARG price target from $42 to $52. CarGurus shares rose 0.6% to $43.90 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG price target from $9 to $3. Bright Health shares fell 2.7% to $2.14 in pre-market trading.
