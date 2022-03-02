4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: MannKind, Crexendo And More

Russian unemployment rate rose to a five-month high of 4.4% in January from 4.3% in the prior month. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Crexendo

The Trade: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G Mihaylo acquired a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $4.42. To acquire these shares, it cost $13.25 thousand.

(NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G Mihaylo acquired a total of 3,000 shares at an average price of $4.42. To acquire these shares, it cost $13.25 thousand. What’s Happening: Crexendo, last month, declared a quarterly dividend of $.005 per common share.

What Crexendo Does: Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services.

MannKind



The Trade: MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Director Jennifer Grancio acquired a total of 110,701 shares at an average price of $2.71. The insider spent around $300 thousand to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ:MNKD) Director Jennifer Grancio acquired a total of 110,701 shares at an average price of $2.71. The insider spent around $300 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : MannKind recently posted Q4 sales of $12.52 million.

What MannKind Does: MannKind Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Martin Midstream Partners

The Trade: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S Martin acquired a total of 153,740 shares at an average price of $3.10. To acquire these shares, it cost around $476.12 thousand.

: (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S Martin acquired a total of 153,740 shares at an average price of $3.10. To acquire these shares, it cost around $476.12 thousand. What’s Happening : Martin Midstream Partners, last month, reported FY21 sales of $882.4 million.

What Martin Midstream Partners Does: Martin Midstream Partners LP has a diverse set of operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region.

MiX Telematics