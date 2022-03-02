10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!
- Stephens & Co. cut the price target on SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC from $5 to $3. SmileDirectClub shares fell 3.7% to trade at $1.9650 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho raised Cigna Corporation CI price target from $245 to $266. Cigna shares rose 1.3% to $240.10 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ from $550 to $525. Domino's shares fell 1.4% to trade at $426.19 on Wednesday.
- China Renaissance boosted the price target for Baidu, Inc. BIDU from $215 to $228. Baidu shares fell 4.9% to trade at $154.85 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho lowered ALLETE, Inc. ALE price target from $66 to $60. ALLETE shares rose 1.2% to $16.41 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup raised the price target on AutoZone, Inc. AZO from $2,170 to $2,210. AutoZone shares rose 0.5% to trade at $1,825.79 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley reduced the price target for Meta Platforms, Inc. FB from $360 to $325. Meta Platforms shares rose 1.1% to trade at $205.78 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush cut salesforce.com, inc. CRM price target from $315 to $275. salesforce.com shares fell 1.1% to trade at $206.62 on Wednesday.
- Tigress Financial raised Airbnb, Inc. ABNB price target from $206 to $214. Airbnb shares rose 3.1% to $155.62 on Wednesday.
- Chardan Capital cut PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY price target from $49 to $39. PLBY Group shares rose 12.3% to $16.41 on Wednesday.
