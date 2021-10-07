 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 7:36am   Comments
  • Barclays raised the price target on PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) from $165 to $168. PepsiCo shares rose 0.6% to $155.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) from $277 to $189. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares rose 0.9% to close at $131.68 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan boosted Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) price target from $28 to $37. Schlumberger shares rose 0.7% to $30.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer raised Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) price target from $205 to $225. Acuity Brands shares surged 10.9% to close at $195.55 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1,800 to $2,180. Chipotle shares rose 1.3% to $1,858.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $275 to $280. Constellation Brands shares fell 0.7% to close at $211.62 on Wednesday.
  • JMP Securities raised the price target for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) from $130 to $140. Walker & Dunlop shares fell 0.5% to close at $118.57 on Tuesday.
  • Needham lowered China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) price target from $32 to $9. China Online Education shares fell 2.2% to close at $2.28 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan raised Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) price target from $11 to $16. Gogo shares rose 4.9% to $15.71 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital lifted Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) price target from $182 to $198. Vulcan Materials shares rose 0.2% to $175.00 in pre-market trading.

