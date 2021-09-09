 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 8:35am   Comments
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $460 to $485. Lululemon shares surged 13.9% to $433.58 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) price target from $225 to $302. ICU Medical shares fell 0.8% to $258.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) price target from $38 to $43. Intapp shares fell 0.1% to close at $37.22 on Wednesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. reduced the price target for ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) from $10 to $6. ClearSign Technologies shares fell 1.8% to $2.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) from $47 to $40. Dada Nexus fell 4.7% to close at $25.18 on Wednesday.
  • Needham boosted SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) price target from $58 to $82. SentinelOne shares fell 2.1% to $66.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target on RH (NYSE: RH) from $725 to $770. RH shares rose 1.5% to $683.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies lowered Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) price target from $10 to $9.5. Kadmon shares fell 0.1% to $9.06 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities raised NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) price target from $302 to $343. NICE shares fell 0.9% to $292.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from $65 to $70. Cisco shares fell 1.4% to $57.89 in pre-market trading.

