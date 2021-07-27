 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:45am   Comments
  • Raymond James lifted AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) price target from $1,700 to $1,750. AutoZone shares slipped 0.1% to $1,620.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lifted the price target on Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $235 to $280. Target shares fell 0.7% to $259.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho raised Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $820 to $825. Tesla shares rose 1.6% to $668.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg lifted the price target on American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) from $16 to $19. American Airlines shares fell 0.3% to $22.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) from $12 to $5. ATI Physical Therapy shares dipped 43.4% to close at $4.72 on Monday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) from $215 to $250. Advance Auto Parts shares rose 0.3% to $214.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) price target from $105 to $115. Hasbro shares jumped 12.2% to close at $103.72 on Monday.
  • Citigroup cut Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) price target from $50 to $34. Medallia shares fell 0.6% to $33.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald reduced Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) price target from $24 to $19. Tilray shares fell 0.6% to $13.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target for HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) from $45 to $42. HollyFrontier shares rose 1.1% to $29.35 in pre-market trading.

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TFIIRBC CapitalMaintains126.0
LMTWells FargoMaintains385.0
PNTJefferiesInitiates Coverage On8.0
HFCWells FargoMaintains28.0
MDLABerenbergDowngrades34.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
