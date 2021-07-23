 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2021 7:59am   Comments
  • Keybanc raised the price target on Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from $77 to $81. Twitter shares rose 6.4% to $74.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $117 to $142. Starbucks shares rose 1.1% to $123.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) price target from $1550 to $875. Boston Beer shares fell 20.4% to $753.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush raised the price target on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $520 to $585. Domino's shares fell 1.3% to $531.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target on Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from $90 to $110. Snap shares gained 17.4% to $73.95 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) price target from $46 to $25. Seres Therapeutics shares tumbled 61.8% to close at $7.95 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup lifted Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) price target from $118 to $153. Arvinas shares rose 0.1% to $84.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) price target from $23 to $3. Adverum Biotechnologies shares dipped 21.2% to $2.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) price target from $82 to $95. Commvault shares fell 0.2% to close at $80.14 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) from $19 to $31.25. Veoneer shares rose 55.5% to $30.99 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

