10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Credit Suisse raised Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) price target from $350 to $375. Cintas shares rose 1.4% to $374.12 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) from $435 to $465. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.1% to $420.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $480 to $520. Domino's shares fell 0.1% to close at $484.84 on Thursday.
- Keybanc cut the price target for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) from $350 to $300. Coupa Software shares rose 0.8% to $227.79 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target on Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) from $80 to $100. Sprout Social shares fell 1.8% to close at $82.60 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) price target from $99 to $105. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.4% to $93.00 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) price target from $205 to $213. Tractor Supply shares rose 0.9% to close at $188.97 on Thursday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) from $9.5 to $6. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares fell 7.7% to $2.15 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel cut FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) price target from $55 to $29. FibroGen shares fell 34.1% to $16.36 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) price target from $23 to $14. Tencent Music Entertainment shares fell 1.1% to $12.27 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings