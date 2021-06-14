10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Needham raised OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) price target from $70 to $77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.2% to close at $63.51 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target on Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) from $20 to $28. Novan shares rose 9.3% to $16.05 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink reduced the price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from $250 to $200. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1% to $194.99 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) price target from $4 to $6. Phio Pharmaceuticals shares rose 6.8% to $2.36 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) price target from $55 to $132. CRISPR Therapeutics shares rose 2.2% to $129.85 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) from $248 to $265. Snowflake shares rose 0.3% to $241.30 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) from $95 to $101. Nucor shares rose 0.1% to $106.62 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) price target from $45 to $55. Targa Resources shares rose 0.3% to $47.08 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) from $30 to $36. Core Laboratories shares fell 1.83% to $46.93 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) price target from $73 to $85. Avis Budget shares rose 0.6% to close at $94.82 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings