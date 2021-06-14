 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 9:31am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
  • Needham raised OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) price target from $70 to $77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.2% to close at $63.51 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted the price target on Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) from $20 to $28. Novan shares rose 9.3% to $16.05 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink reduced the price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from $250 to $200. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1% to $194.99 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) price target from $4 to $6. Phio Pharmaceuticals shares rose 6.8% to $2.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup boosted CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) price target from $55 to $132. CRISPR Therapeutics shares rose 2.2% to $129.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) from $248 to $265. Snowflake shares rose 0.3% to $241.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) from $95 to $101. Nucor shares rose 0.1% to $106.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) price target from $45 to $55. Targa Resources shares rose 0.3% to $47.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) from $30 to $36. Core Laboratories shares fell 1.83% to $46.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) price target from $73 to $85. Avis Budget shares rose 0.6% to close at $94.82 on Friday.

Check out other big price target changes here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAR + CLB)

Chewy Earnings Beat Expectations And Travel Industry Now In Focus Ahead Of Summer
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Activision, Avis Budget, Energy Transfer And More
Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2021
Understanding Core Laboratories's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BXPPiper SandlerUpgrades135.0
NBLYBMO CapitalInitiates Coverage On28.0
HPPPiper SandlerUpgrades36.0
WENNorthland Capital MarketsUpgrades30.0
FBMSDA DavidsonDowngrades44.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com