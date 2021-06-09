 Skip to main content

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 2:16pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Gainers Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares increased by 4.65% to $4.66 during Wednesday's

Gainers

  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares increased by 4.65% to $4.66 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 74.1K, which is 38.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.9 million.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) shares increased by 3.87% to $10.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 624, which is 32.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) stock moved upwards by 3.32% to $87.6. HCI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 107.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 113.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $743.3 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) stock increased by 2.45% to $8.78. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.0K shares, making up 27.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock moved upwards by 2.45% to $11.7. The current volume of 536.9K shares is 30.71% of GoHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares rose 2.29% to $63.31. The current volume of 78.0K shares is 15.09% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Losers

  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares decreased by 3.21% to $92.62 during Wednesday's regular session. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 67.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) stock declined by 2.59% to $52.29. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.0K shares, making up 22.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares decreased by 2.49% to $5.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 33.8K, which is 27.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.3 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares declined by 2.38% to $15.04. Fanhua's stock is trading at a volume of 58.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 72.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $805.6 million.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares declined by 2.35% to $29.54. Trading volume for United Fire Group's stock is 10.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $738.0 million.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock declined by 2.2% to $69.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 580.9K, which is 42.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 billion.

See also: Best Small Business Insurance

 

