Cramer Shares His Thoughts On MP Materials, Nokia And More In 'Lightning Round'

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would pass on Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK).

BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ: BOMN) is a hard pass, said Cramer.

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) missed on its last quarter and Cramer decided to put it in the penalty box.

Cramer is not a buyer of Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR).

Mp Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) has value in the long-term, said Cramer. But it is a SPAC and, in the short-term, it's a part of a whole cohort of stocks that nobody can get rid of, he added.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) had a decent quarter and so did Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), said Cramer. He likes both stocks.

Cramer prefers ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD) over Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC).