10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- JP Morgan raised Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) price target from $44 to $66. Southwest Airlines shares rose 1% to $63.79 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc boosted Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) price target from $60 to $65. Public Service Enterprise shares rose 1.8% to close at $62.41 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) from $60 to $80. United Airlines shares rose 0.8% to $57.12 in pre-market trading.
- CIBC lowered the price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) from $5 to $3.25. OrganiGram shares fell 2.6% to $2.84 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan boosted JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) price target from $15 to $25. JetBlue Airways shares rose 3.1% to $21.41 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities boosted the price target on RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) from $13 to $19. RLJ Lodging Trust shares rose 2.1% to $15.90 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) from $61 to $96. Magna International shares rose 1.4% to $94.96 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush reduced NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) price target from $159 to $154. NovoCure shares fell 3.7% to $190.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) from $96 to $104. Duke Energy shares rose 0.2% to $98.60 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lifted CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) price target from $86 to $92. CVS Health shares rose 0.1% to $74.03 in pre-market trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings