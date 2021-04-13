 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 8:33am   Comments
  • Rosenblatt boosted NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $700 to $800. NVIDIA shares fell 0.2% to $607.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc boosted the price target on ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) from $87 to $105. ITT shares rose 0.3% to close at $91.66 on Monday.
  • Needham raised the price target on Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from $300 to $310. Square shares rose 0.7% to $267.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) price target from $40 to $45. Urban Outfitters shares fell 1.7% to $37.50 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. reduced Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) price target from $10 to $5. Pulmatrix shares rose 1.9% to $1.10 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) from $60 to $64. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares rose 8.1% to close at $40.42 on Monday.
  • Keybanc boosted the price target for Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) from $155 to $165. Regal Beloit shares rose 0.6% to close at $144.00 on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler lifted LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) price target from $81 to $92. LivaNova shares rose 1.3% to close at $81.00 on Monday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) from $78 to $82. NextEra Energy shares fell 0.2% to $77.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) price target from $60 to $70. Signet Jewelers shares fell 0.5% to $65.60 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

