10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 7:32am   Comments
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target on Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) from $55 to $63. Western Digital shares rose 1.2% to $70.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush lifted the price target for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $108 to $124. Starbucks shares rose 1.1% to $108.76 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on eMagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN) from $2 to $5. eMagin shares rose 1.3% to $3.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target on Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) from $11.5 to $19. Navient shares fell 1.7% to close at $12.94 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan boosted Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) price target from $33 to $39. Keurig Dr Pepper shares rose 1.5% to $34.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) from $48 to $82. Hartford Financial shares fell 1.7% to $67.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lowered Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) price target from $144 to $123. Kimberly-Clark shares fell 1.2% to $130.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) price target from $139 to $162. Evercore shares rose 0.4% to $139.13 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc boosted Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AIT) price target from $98 to $110. Applied Industrial shares fell 0.2% to close at $91.85 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies boosted the price target for Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) from $50 to $60. Danaos shares fell 1.4% to close at $49.18 on Thursday.

