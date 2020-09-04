Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2020 8:16am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $360 to $410. Broadcom shares fell 1% to $348.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup lifted the price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) from $340 to $400. Lululemon shares fell 2.1% to $370.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush raised the price target on Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) from $240 to $270. Docusign shares fell 7.4% to $224.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA) price target from $35 to $40. Medallia shares fell 3.8% to $32.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from $13 to $15. Michaels Companies shares rose 5.2% to $10.20 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target on Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from $330 to $349. Cooper Companies shares rose 3.7% to $318.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) price target from $17 to $10. Akebia Therapeutics shares rose 2.3% to $2.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt cut the price target for Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from $64 to $55. Ciena shares rose 0.2% to $45.56 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS raised Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) price target from $32 to $38. Domo shares rose 10.3% to $41.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) from $23 to $20. Momo shares fell 1.7% to $16.50 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVGO + AKBA)

Bullish Broadcom Analysts Lift Price Targets, Highlight Execution, iPhone Exposure
P/E Ratio Insights for Broadcom
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Broadcom's Debt Overview
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie In-licenses I-Mab's Cancer Drug, Savara Pulls The Plug On Cystic Fibrosis Study
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher; All Eyes On Jobs Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DOCURBC CapitalMaintains275.0
DOCUJMP SecuritiesMaintains261.0
COOStephens & Co.Maintains365.0
COOOppenheimerMaintains340.0
CIENStifelMaintains54.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com