10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $360 to $410. Broadcom shares fell 1% to $348.56 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lifted the price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) from $340 to $400. Lululemon shares fell 2.1% to $370.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush raised the price target on Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) from $240 to $270. Docusign shares fell 7.4% to $224.08 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA) price target from $35 to $40. Medallia shares fell 3.8% to $32.55 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from $13 to $15. Michaels Companies shares rose 5.2% to $10.20 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target on Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from $330 to $349. Cooper Companies shares rose 3.7% to $318.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) price target from $17 to $10. Akebia Therapeutics shares rose 2.3% to $2.71 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target for Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from $64 to $55. Ciena shares rose 0.2% to $45.56 in pre-market trading.
- UBS raised Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) price target from $32 to $38. Domo shares rose 10.3% to $41.11 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) from $23 to $20. Momo shares fell 1.7% to $16.50 in pre-market trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings