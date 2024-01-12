10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $48.8K 4.0K 7.4K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $34.00 $44.6K 5.7K 5.7K MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $92.50 $1.0 million 3.1K 2.5K SOFI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.00 $280.0K 24.4K 2.0K COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $125.00 $53.2K 1.3K 1.2K TFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $37.50 $72.0K 38.4K 1.0K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $51.6K 7.9K 677 FIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $65.00 $84.0K 572 367 RILY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $36.0K 2.6K 300 SCHW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $70.00 $61.3K 2.3K 300

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $466.0 per contract. There were 4099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 5714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS MS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 3197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 371 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $280.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 24478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COF COF, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 592 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 1307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Loading... Loading...

• For TFC TFC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 775 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 38496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1099 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 7900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIS FIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 365 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RILY RILY, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SCHW SCHW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 343 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.3K, with a price of $613.0 per contract. There were 2353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.