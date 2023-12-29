Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Applied Mat

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Applied Mat AMAT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Applied Mat.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $243,270, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $380,906.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $185.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $135.00 $92.6K 213 30 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $185.00 $87.6K 168 0 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $165.00 $79.2K 2.2K 412 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $150.00 $72.2K 1.5K 49 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $155.00 $66.1K 4.8K 82

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Where Is Applied Mat Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,196,231, the AMAT's price is down by -0.68%, now at $162.01.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $185.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Outperform rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $185.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.