Looking At Ford Motor's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $673,384 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $855,690.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $16.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $16.0 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $498.0K 19.0K 6.0K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $14.35 $153.0K 28.7K 4.3K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.00 $152.7K 2.8K 557 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $13.35 $115.5K 33.5K 1.4K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.00 $101.5K 24.9K 490

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,737,495, the price of F is down -0.04% at $13.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $20

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $15

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ford Motor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.