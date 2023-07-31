10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 4, 2023. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 6485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 31193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 4, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $497.0 per contract. There were 5209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 172 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 185 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 5800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.1K, with a price of $1181.0 per contract. There were 5864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 109 day(s) on November 17, 2023. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 8052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEDG SEDG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 4, 2023. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 228 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 68 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 4997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1076 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIMO SIMO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on December 15, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 2041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

