10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $195.00 $31.7K 60.1K 198.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $475.00 $66.6K 10.4K 49.4K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $20.00 $39.2K 28.7K 13.2K MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/28/23 $360.00 $26.1K 6.6K 7.1K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $120.00 $26.7K 9.3K 6.6K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/28/23 $116.00 $35.9K 1.0K 4.0K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $105.00 $80.5K 13.8K 3.5K NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/17/23 $60.00 $56.0K 7.3K 1.8K APPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $28.4K 5.8K 1.7K IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $135.00 $103.5K 1.8K 1.3K

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 276 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 60152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $475.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.6K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 10426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49463 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 18, 2023. Parties traded 363 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 28728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 28, 2023. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 6614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 9301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 28, 2023. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.5K, with a price of $161.0 per contract. There were 13873 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET NET, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on November 17, 2023. Parties traded 118 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 7392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APPS APPS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 184 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 316 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 5862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.5K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 1897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

