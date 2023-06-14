10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $9.00 $31.5K 19.8K 7.9K WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/23/23 $43.00 $100.3K 215 1.2K USB CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/14/23 $33.00 $37.0K 96 339 PACW CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $5.50 $103.3K 645 304 TRUP PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $30.00 $39.0K 238 213 C PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $52.50 $90.0K 6.4K 200 GS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $350.00 $32.1K 1.3K 117 PNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $130.00 $114.3K 106 112 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/07/23 $37.00 $26.2K 7 106 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $30.00 $34.0K 125 10

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 363 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 19842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC WFC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 23, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1209 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.3K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding USB USB, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on July 14, 2023. Parties traded 322 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 96 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PACW PACW, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 304 contract(s) at a $5.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.3K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TRUP TRUP, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 93 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 6454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS GS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 583 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $4020.0 per contract. There were 1383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PNC PNC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 373 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.3K, with a price of $1610.0 per contract. There were 106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST UPST, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on July 7, 2023. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 919 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $3400.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

