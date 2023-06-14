10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $420.00 $30.1K 27.5K 77.8K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $180.00 $50.8K 34.1K 8.5K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $335.00 $26.5K 16.7K 7.3K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $130.00 $39.0K 1.9K 4.7K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $185.00 $77.2K 2.3K 4.4K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $32.00 $26.7K 11.7K 3.8K AI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $42.50 $25.5K 778 3.1K PATH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $17.50 $63.7K 412 2.9K AYX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $210.5K 3.5K 2.2K U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/23/23 $41.00 $58.9K 525 1.0K

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 27552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 34103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $409.0 per contract. There were 16774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 21, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 483 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.2K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 2305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 11757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3844 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AI AI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PATH PATH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on September 15, 2023. This event was a transfer of 235 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2964 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AYX AYX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 448 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $210.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 3590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U U, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 23, 2023. This event was a transfer of 335 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

