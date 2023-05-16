10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $104.00 $25.2K 2.0K 20.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/26/23 $320.00 $122.8K 2.0K 3.4K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $310.00 $48.0K 16.6K 2.5K DBX PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/26/23 $21.00 $29.0K 3 2.0K WOLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $40.00 $30.0K 6.9K 1.4K ON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $81.00 $65.8K 344 641 KLAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $380.00 $26.2K 340 609 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $260.00 $25.4K 1.0K 369 RNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $55.00 $45.3K 691 197 AKAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $85.00 $35.2K 283 151

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $104.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 2038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 26, 2023. Parties traded 289 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.8K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 2042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 16608 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2583 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBX DBX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 26, 2023. Parties traded 1614 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WOLF WOLF, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 354 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 6929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ON ON, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 593 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.8K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KLAC KLAC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $3750.0 per contract. There were 340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 609 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 1095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RNG RNG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 612 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 197 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 691 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AKAM AKAM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

