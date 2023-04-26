10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/28/23 $157.50 $48.0K 2.1K 76.8K DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $45.00 $5.0 million 34.9K 3.0K WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $125.00 $37.6K 7.8K 908 MBLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $40.00 $37.4K 5.2K 620 BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $2.00 $54.0K 35.2K 404 EDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $48.00 $71.2K 0 400 HELE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $85.00 $42.3K 6.4K 350 SKX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $50.00 $25.9K 2.0K 309 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/28/23 $1900.00 $27.8K 434 186 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $10.00 $31.0K 17.0K 185

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 28, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 2132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 114 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $5.0 million, with a price of $1675.0 per contract. There were 34987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN WYNN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 876 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 7851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MBLY MBLY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 5296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY BBBY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 268 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 283 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 35211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EDU EDU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HELE HELE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 6477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKX SKX, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on May 19, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 2024 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 309 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG CMG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 28, 2023. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $1900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $13900.0 per contract. There were 434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL CCL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 17010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.