10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/28/23 $300.00 $68.7K 14.3K 83.0K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/28/23 $270.00 $39.7K 6.0K 33.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $90.00 $103.2K 853 9.2K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/28/23 $11.00 $35.6K 4.5K 4.2K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $167.50 $46.8K 13.8K 3.3K NOK PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/20/23 $4.50 $78.7K 1.6K 3.0K ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $82.50 $56.0K 2.7K 884 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $160.00 $74.7K 1.1K 830 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/26/23 $9.50 $29.4K 236 544 CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $37.50 $34.0K 13.0K 521

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 28, 2023. Parties traded 484 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.7K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 14341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 28, 2023. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 6012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on August 18, 2023. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.2K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT RIOT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 28, 2023. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 4596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 28, 2023. Parties traded 132 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 13876 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK NOK, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 177 day(s) on October 20, 2023. Parties traded 1544 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 1652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 2790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW SNOW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.7K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 1140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on May 26, 2023. This event was a transfer of 256 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 544 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO CSCO, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 268 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 13023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.