10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/28/23 $160.00 $31.6K 26.5K 90.0K MAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/28/23 $177.50 $43.5K 94 1.0K HD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/28/23 $302.50 $73.0K 1.6K 939 TOL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $50.00 $63.5K 4.4K 550 CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $37.50 $63.8K 841 349 LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $60.00 $55.2K 7.4K 340 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/19/23 $22.50 $25.0K 891 304 MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $290.00 $48.6K 1.1K 140 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $97.50 $42.7K 1.3K 90 TPX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $35.00 $28.3K 0 50

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 28, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $316.0 per contract. There were 26533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR MAR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 28, 2023. Parties traded 1084 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 94 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 28, 2023. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $302.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 1672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TOL TOL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on September 15, 2023. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 4432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on July 21, 2023. Parties traded 340 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.8K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS LVS, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $552.0 per contract. There were 7457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 19, 2023. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD MCD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 1187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 270 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 1380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPX TPX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 235 day(s) on December 15, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $567.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

